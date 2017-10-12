Miami Seaquarium, Zoo Miami To Re-Open After Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than after Hurricane Irma roared into town and left a path of downed trees and power lines in its wake, some of South Florida’s best known attractions about to re-open.

On Friday, October 13th, the Miami Seaquarium will re-open to the public.

All guests who visit during the month of October can purchase online tickets for $24.99 plus tax. Miami Seaquarium will make a donation of $5 per ticket to the American Red Cross.

Free admission will be offered to first responders, power & utility workers, and members of the military until November 12th. The park will also have a discount for up to four guests at 50 percent off of regular admission.

On Saturday, Zoo Miami re-opens to the public.

Fortunately, most of the zoo’s damage was limited to fallen trees, landscaping and fencing. There was no serious damage to the facilty’s infrastructure. The majority of the animals rode out the storm with no issues, except for several birds and fish that died due to stress.

The zoo will be offering visitors a discount during its Welcome Back Weekend. It’ll be 50-percent off general admission for everyone on October 14 & 15. Plus, the first 1,000 visitors on each day will receive a free pair of Zoo Miami branded sunglasses.

But it’s not all good news.

Jungle Island on Watson Island remains closed until further notice due to hurricane damage. Park officials have not said when they plan to re-open.