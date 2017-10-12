UM’s Malik Rosier Named To Manning Award Watch List

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — University of Miami redshirt junior quarterback Malik Rosier was among the players added to the watch list for the 2017 Manning Award honoring the nation’s top quarterback, as announced Thursday by the Allstate Sugar Bowl Committee.

In his first season as Miami’s starting quarterback, Rosier has led the No. 11/10 Hurricanes to a 4-0 record and thrown for 1,074 yards, 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 58.2 percent of his passes.

Rosier, who has also rushed for 126 yards and scored two rushing downs, became the first Hurricane quarterback since Brock Berlin in 2003 to open his career with a perfect 5-0 record as starting quarterback. He ranks fifth in the ACC in passing efficiency.

The Mobile, Ala., native has thrown multiple touchdowns in every start of his career, and has thrown three touchdowns in three of his four starts this year. Against Toledo on Sept. 23, Rosier threw for a career-high 333 yards with three scores, and he followed that up with 270 yards in a win on the road at Duke on Sept. 29.

Though he finished just 19-for-44, Rosier threw for three touchdowns against Florida State on Oct. 7, including the final one with six seconds left in the game, to lead Miami to a win over the Seminoles for the first time since 2009.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

After announcing 30 quarterbacks to watch during the preseason, the Manning Award opted to increase its focus players based on the many outstanding performances during the first half of the year. While these players have been added to the Watch List, every quarterback in the nation remains eligible to win the honor.

Ten finalists will be determined by a selected panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Mannings. That list will be released on Thursday, November 30 and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.