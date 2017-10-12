Lines Grow For Florida Disaster Assistance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The lines for those seeking federal help in the wake of Hurricane Irma are getting longer.

Around noon Thursday, there were about 3,000 people waiting in line for food aid at Miami-Dade College North Campus.

This week, the Florida Department of Children and Families teamed up with U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief to individuals and families still struggling after the storm.

The people are waiting in line to sign up for the Food for Florida Disaster Assistance Program.

More than 45 counties across the state including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe are eligible for the program. Monroe County has already had their sign up period. The sign up period in Broward and Miami-Dade runs through Sunday, October 15th.

The sites are usually open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. but the Miami-Dade College North Campus location will close Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Whoever is in line by then will get processed.

The lines are so long in Pembroke Pines as well that nobody else will be allowed to join the line today.

More than half a million Miami-Dade and Broward residents are expected to line up for assistance.

Those seeking aid must not already be getting food assistance from the state. Also, they must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as damage to their homes or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income, or have incurred other disaster-related expenses.

Once approved, applicants receive DCF provided Electronic Benefits Transfer cards which can be used to buy food and groceries.

Individuals are encouraged to fill out the initial application for assistance online before visiting the Food for Florida site. The application is available on the Food for Florida website.

The Food for Florida disaster food assistance program for Broward County will take place:

C.B. Smith Park

900 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines

Central Broward Regional Park

3801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Lauderhill

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach

The Food for Florida disaster food assistance program for Miami-Dade County will take place:

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40 Street, Miami

Miami-Dade College North Campus

11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami

South Dade Government Center

10710 SW 211 Street, Miami

Amelia Earhart Park

451 E 56 Street, Hialeah