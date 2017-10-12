WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

In The Recruiting Huddle: Hunter Goetz – Central

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Hunter Goetz

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Miami Central

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: Here is a solid football talent that we have been fortunate to have watched – from the beginning. A one-time youth standout who began his career at Chaminade-Madonna, won a state title at Flanagan, and now has a tremendous chance to do the same at the 6A level with the Rockets. A big time talent who has turned more heads this season – with his play against elite prospects. Why he has very few offers remains a mystery, considering the fact he shuts down – and more than holds his own against some of the top football players in the nation. Whether it was in Las Vegas, against national power Bishop Gorman, in Bradenton against hand-picked national talent at IMG, or the gauntlet that the Rockets compete against every week in South Florida, Goetz has been one of the top defenders on a team that has more than its share of big time talent. As college coaches take their time, this is the kind of prospect who will continue to do what he does best – play this game at a high level!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068711/hunter-goetz

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Hunter Goetz Central

