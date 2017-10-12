Iconic ‘Welcome To Key West’ Sign Lost In Irma, Returns

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — An iconic sign will soon return to its rightful home in Key West.

The “Welcome to Key West” sign that greeted visitors on U.S. 1 went missing after Hurricane Irma hit the state on Sept. 10th, CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports.

The sign may have been knocked down during the storm.

An unidentified couple dropped off the sign early Thursday morning at the Key West Express docking station on Fort Myers Beach.

Crew members loaded it onto the vessel before departing at 8:30 a.m.

The Key West Express is also delivering supplies to victims of the hurricane-stricken island. Charters resumed Oct. 5th.

