Hurricane Ophelia Moving At Snail’s Pace To Northeast

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Ophelia continues to slowly drift to the northeast over the northeastern Atlantic.
At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 725 miles southwest of the Azores.
Ophelia was moving to the northeast at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.
This general motion is expected today, followed a by faster motion toward the east-northeast or northeast on Friday.
While there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Ophelia, interests in the eastern Azores should monitor the progress of the storm.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here