Hurricane Ophelia Moving At Snail’s Pace To Northeast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Ophelia continues to slowly drift to the northeast over the northeastern Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 725 miles southwest of the Azores.

Ophelia was moving to the northeast at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

This general motion is expected today, followed a by faster motion toward the east-northeast or northeast on Friday.

While there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Ophelia, interests in the eastern Azores should monitor the progress of the storm.

