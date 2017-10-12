General (RET.) Raymond Odierno Named Florida Panthers Chairman And Alternate Governor

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers have brought in a decorated retired military commander to serve as an advisor for ownership.

Retired General Raymond Odierno has been named Florida Panthers Chairman and Alternate Governor.

According to the team’s press release, Odierno will advise on hockey and business matters.

“General Odierno is an accomplished diplomat, general, sportsman, business executive and a bona fide American hero,” said team owner and Governor Vincent Viola. “Over the years he’s advised me on many of my business ventures. Since March, General Odierno has worked with me to chart a course forward for the Panthers organization. His vision and advice have been instrumental in empowering Dale’s leadership and providing our hockey operations department with the necessary tools to get us moving in a championship direction again.”

General Odierno, 63, a native of Rockaway, New Jersey served as the 38th Chief of Staff of the Army. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, General Odierno commanded the United States Joint Forces Command in Iraq from 2010 to 2011, served as Command General from 2008 to 2010 and as Commanding General, III Corps from May 2006 to May 2008. He is only the second American military officer to command at the Division, Corps and Army level during the same conflict with this distinction since the Vietnam War. Over the course of a decorated military career spanning more than 39 years of service, he has commanded units at every echelon with duty in Germany, Albania, Kuwait, Iraq and the United States. General Odierno retired from active duty in 2015.

“General Odierno is a leader of men and a patriot who has helped us move forward with a singular voice in hockey operations,” said Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Dale Tallon. “He’s proven himself to be a wise and insightful leader and communicator. I’m excited to continue to partner with a gentleman like General Odierno as we pursue our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup home to South Florida.”

“From the moment I first began my audit of the Panthers organization at Vinnie’s behest, I knew that Dale’s leadership was of paramount importance to the future of this franchise,” General Odierno said. “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Dale, the team of high-character players that he’s assembled and head coach Bob Boughner as the Panthers work toward our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”