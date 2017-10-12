Dolphins Cancer Challenge Honors Heavy Hitters Who Raised $4M

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins honored the Dolphins Cancer Challenge Heavy Hitters Thursday night for their amazing fundraising efforts.
A total of 350 people were honored for raising $4 million of the $6 million raised for the 2016 DCC.
Their donations accounted for almost 67 percent of the DCC’s total gift to University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
CBS4 is a proud corporate sponsor of the event, which includes bike routes through South Florida, a run/walk 5K, a finish line celebration concert as well as a Dolphins Youth Ride and a Youth 5K for kids ages 14-17.
The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation’s health pillar. The DCC’s mission is to improve people’s lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at South Florida’s only academic-based cancer center – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.
Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $22.5 million, donating 100-percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester.
For additional information, please visit DolphinsCancerChallenge.com.