Couple Charged In Opioid Ring Raid Go Before Federal Judge

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A man and woman taken into federal custody during a raid on a $850,000 home in the upscale Laurel Oaks community of Davie made their first appearance before a judge on Thursday.

Anthony Gomes and Elizabeth Ton were formally charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance that could cause serious injury or bodily harm.

Gomes and Ton were indicted by a North Dakota Grand Jury.

Wednesday’s raid of their home was part of an investigation into a long-running, international drug ring accused of bringing the dangerous and deadly drug fentanyl into the United States from 2013 to 2016. Agents removed a Maserati, a 4-wheeler and boxes of documents from the property.

Gomes and Ton are due back in federal court in Fort Lauderdale next Tuesday for a detention hearing. At that time they could be ordered to go North Carolina where the case will be heard.

According to the federal indictment, “This conspiracy moved more than 400 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.”

And the indictment alleges four deaths and five cases of serious bodily injury apparently connected to the group’s illegal activities.

People from the U.S., Canada, and China are suspected of being involved in the operation. The indictment does not specifically spell out the role of Gomes and Ton in the operation, other than taking part in the conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

The drug fentanyl is so powerful that even inhaling or touching the drug can kill. Investigators believe that’s possibly what happened to 10 year old Alton Banks in Miami earlier this year.