California Wildfires Raging Out Of Control, At Least 23 Dead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SANTA ROSA, CA (CBSMiami) – High winds in northern California could fuel the flames of the now 22 wildfires still raging out of control.

So far, 23 deaths have been blamed on the fires, around 35-hundred homes and businesses have been destroyed. Police fear the death toll may rise as they continue to try to locate the hundreds still reported as missing.

Block after block of Santa Rosa has been reduced to ash. The wildfires ripping through northern California’s wine country continue to burn out of control and with high winds in the forecast, officials warn it could get worse.

New and wider evacuations have been issued as both the number and size of the fires continue to grow.

“This is absolutely devastating. It’s heart-breaking. It is crushing. This looks like another planet,” said Kevin de Leon, leader of the California State Senate.

Of the around 600 reported missing people in Sonoma County alone, officials say about half have been located. As for the rest, police say they’ll become part of what is now a rescue and recovery mission.

“What we’re doing now is we’re working those missing people backwards to the point where if we can’t find them we’re trying to get to their house,” said Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano.

Jessica Tunis spent Wednesday searching for her mom. The two were on the phone together as her mom was trying to escape her burning house.

“She’s coughing, coughing and I’m telling her I love her and she tells me she’s going to die she can’t get out of her house she’s going to die and then the phone call drops,” said Tunis.

Sadly, hours after Jessica’s search, her brother had found her mother’s remains among the debris.

Officials say there are around 8,000 firefighters currently fighting the flames with more help pouring in from neighboring states everyday. This wildfire, on track to potentially be the worst ever in California, is already ranked as the third most destructive in the state’s history.