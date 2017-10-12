Bayfront Park To Go Pink For Annual Race For The Cure

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thousands of people will put their best foot forward Saturday in the fight against breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
Runners and walkers alike will don plenty of pink in support of the cause including breast cancer survivors.
27,000 people are expected to participate.
Here’s the race day schedule:
- 6:00 AM – Registration & Packet Pick Up Opens
- 7:45 AM – Survivor Procession
- 8:00 AM – Survivor Ceremony
- 8:45 AM – 5K Certified Timed Run
- 9:00 AM – 5K Walk/Run (Untimed)
- 9:15 AM – One Mile Fun Run
- 10:00 AM – Tot Run (ages 2-7)
- 10:15 AM – Race Day Fun
The Race for the Cure will impact traffic in downtown Miami. Street closures will begin at 5:00 a.m. and streets will reopen around 1:00 p.m.
All funds raised at Komen Miami/Ft.Lauderdale’s Race for the Cure supports local education, screening, treatment and global research efforts to find a cure.