Weston Middle School Student Left Bruised & Scratched After Hit-&-Run

By Joan Murray
WESTON (CBSMiami) – A Weston middle school student was left bruised and scratched after being hit on his bicycle Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Payan, 12, says he was leaving the parking lot of the McDonald’s in the Weston Lakes Plaza when a driver hit him and kept going.

“My foot was getting caught under the car. I pulled my foot out and my bike got caught under the car,” he said.

Justin’s bike was damaged in the accident – the back tire rim was bent and the kick stand was sliced off.

He says the car that hit him was a black Mazda and the female driver made a gesture to him with her hands in the air.

After the accident, Justin called his father and then 911.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating exactly what happened. They say the driver had the right of way but should have stopped after the accident.

Justin’s mother, Melinda Payan, says she wants the driver to be held accountable.

“It’s more she can’t do this to another child and leave them on the side of the road,” she said.

