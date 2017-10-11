Vegas Model Says Ex-Dolphins Coach “Used Me As His Cocaine Platter”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins returned to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since the resignation of former offensive line coach Chris Foerster.

Late Sunday night a video was posted online showing Foerster snorting a white powder.

The video quickly went viral and led to Foerster and the Dolphins parting ways Monday morning when the coach resigned.

The woman who posted the video, Kijuana Nige, told her side of the story to ESPN Radio host Dan LeBatard on Wednesday morning.

“After he send the video, he low key kind of threatened me in case I exposed the information,” she said. “So before he could do anything to me I felt like that needed to be exposed.”

Nige told LeBatard she met Foerster in Oxford, California when the Dolphins escaped South Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

She said that Foerster called her for entertainment, specifically to do drugs off of her body.

“Chris Foerster used me as his cocaine platter,” Nige explained, saying it happened “multiple” times.

She said their relationship lasted between six weeks and two months and that the now infamous footage is only about a week old.

“This is a regular habit of his wherever they go, whether they are in Miami, London or New York,” Nige said. “That’s not the only footage I have. That’s what people need to understand, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Nige said Foerster kept his drug supply in his desk at work.

The video’s release stunned the Miami Dolphins organization.

“Obviously he’s disappointed, upset,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said of Foerster on Monday. “He’s mad at himself but you know, it’s unfortunate.”

The team and the NFL launched an investigation into the incident.

Now the question being asked to Nige is why did she release the video.

“My motive was to basically expose the inequalities in the system,” she said. “It’s not just the NFL. It’s the inequalities with being a white person of privilege in general.”

During the course of the more than 25-minute interview, Nige said Foerster made a lot of promises but not a financial promise.

She said he wanted to marry her and have kids with her.

Foerster has not had any comment since his initial statement announcing his resignation, which was released by the Dolphins.