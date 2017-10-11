US Men’s Soccer Team Searching For Answers After Failing To Qualify For World Cup

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the first time since 1986 the United States men’s soccer team will not play in the FIFA World Cup.

This comes after a shocking loss to Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday night.

Team USA only needed a draw to move on but instead they fell behind early and never got back to even.

Maybe they were cocky, lazy or just overrated.

Either way, the US Men’s National Soccer Team fell flat in the 2-1 loss that some are calling a big wake-up call.

In soccer terms, it was David slaying Goliath.

Tiny Trinidad and Tobago jumps to a two-goal lead and a lethargic USA never recovered.

The big favorites fall hard to the unheralded underdog.

“We failed on the day,” said U.S. coach Bruce Arena. “We have no excuses. We failed today. We should’ve walked off this field with at least a point.”

The loss proves to be humiliating for Arena, who was re-hired to revive a program that had sagged under former manager Jurgen Klinsmann.

But Team USA stumbled through too many qualifying matches and then choked when it mattered the most.

“If I said disappointment it would be an understatement,” said U.S. goalie Tim Howard.

After the loss, critics jumped on USA Soccer with both feet.

Former star Alexi Lalas tweeted he had no words.

The immense frustration is perhaps best summed up by another former player.

“Every one of those players…nightmares, for the rest of their lives,” said former U.S. Soccer player Taylor Twellman. “This is an utter embarrassment. With this amount of money that is in Major League Soccer and in this sport, you can’t get a draw? A tie? Against Trinidad?”

At FIU, soccer coach Kevin Nylan’s 14th ranked Panthers are undefeated and flying high.

Even though some are now calling for a wholesale housecleaning of USA soccer leadership and a dramatic change in approach, Nylan says it’s time to just take a deep breath.

“As difficult it is and disappointing right now to swallow, I think you’ll see that the U.S., it’s only gonna make us more hungry as a nation with football,” Nylan said.