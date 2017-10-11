Tropical Storm Ophelia Strengthening On Southeastern Trek

Filed Under: Hurricane, Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to strengthen as it moves to the southeast and its forecast to become a hurricane by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 784 miles southwest of the Azores.

It was moving to the southeast at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

A southeastward to east-southeastward motion with some reduction in forward speed is expected through Thursday, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast by Thursday night or Friday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch