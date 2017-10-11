Tropical Storm Ophelia Strengthening On Southeastern Trek

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to strengthen as it moves to the southeast and its forecast to become a hurricane by late Wednesday or early Thursday.
At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 784 miles southwest of the Azores.
It was moving to the southeast at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
A southeastward to east-southeastward motion with some reduction in forward speed is expected through Thursday, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast by Thursday night or Friday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here