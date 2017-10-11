Thousands Line Up For Florida Disaster Food Assistance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Irma has come and gone.

While most of us have cleaned up the damage left behind and went back to school or work, for some the hurt continues.

This week the state’s Department of Children and Families is teaming up with U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief to individuals and families still struggling after the storm.

Wednesday morning thousands of people lined up at various locations around South Florida to sign up for the Food for Florida Disaster Assistance Program.

More than 45 counties across the state including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe are eligible for the program. Monroe county has already had their sign up period. The sign up period in Broward and Miami-Dade runs through Sunday, October 15th.

Those seeking aid must not already be getting food assistance from the state. Also, they must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as damage to their homes or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income, or have incurred other disaster-related expenses.

Once approved, applicants will receive DCF provided Electronic Benefits Transfer cards which can be used to buy food and groceries.

Individuals are encouraged to fill out the initial application for assistance online before visiting the Food for Florida site. The application is available on the Food for Florida website.

The Food for Florida disaster food assistance program for Broward County will take place:

C.B. Smith Park

900 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines

Central Broward Regional Park

3801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Lauderhill

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach

The Food for Florida disaster food assistance program for Miami-Dade County will take place:

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40 Street, Miami

Miami-Dade College North Campus

11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami

South Dade Government Center

10710 SW 211 Street, Miami

Amelia Earhart Park

451 E 56 Street, Hialeah