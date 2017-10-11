Teen Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Car With Baby Inside

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARGATE (CBSMiami) — Police have arrested a teenager accused of stealing a car with a baby inside.

Margate Police said the 17-year-old was arrested overnight at his home in North Lauderdale.

Officers said they followed leads in the case and when they found the suspect he admitted to stealing the car.

The teen is now facing charges of grand theft auto and occupied burglary of conveyance. Charges of false imprisonment of a child are now pending.

Investigators said the mother, Elizabeth Marchand, left her 9-month-old baby in the family BMW, unattended, outside a post office.

That’s when the thief made his move just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at 5094 Coconut Creek Parkway, officers say.

When she returned, the baby and Beemer were gone.

Margate Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office launched a frantic search.

Officers located the car electronically, swarming to an apartment complex near Florida’s Turnpike and McNab Road – just three miles from the post office.

The carjacker had escaped at first but police said they have since caught him.

Police have not said if there will be charges filed against the mother.

The Florida Department of Children and Families said they are not investigating the mother or her family.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench tried to speak to the mother but when they got to the home, no one wanted to speak.