In The Recruiting Huddle: Ryle Aguila – Somerset Academy

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Ryle Aguila, SFHSSports, Somerset Academy

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Ryle Aguila Somerset Academy

PLAYER: Ryle Aguila

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: One of the positions that has always come under scrutiny in South Florida is quarterback. While many believe that while this region of the country has premier defensive backs, receivers and running backs, the quarterback position has always been behind the rest of the nation. But with a solid group of youngsters, like Aguila, things are changing – and as we are now at the halfway point of the 2017 season – this talented sophomore has certainly played well enough, and has put up the kind of numbers that shows things are changing when it comes to the position. Easily one of the more promising  quarterback prospects, he has had the opportunity showcase his skills and the things that made him one of the better youth players we have had recently at the position. As he matures and gets bigger and stronger, look for Aguila to start entertaining a number of college offers. His is truly one of the athletes we have been watching and appreciating.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9212138/ryle-aguila

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Ryle Aguila Somerset Academy

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch