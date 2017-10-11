Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Leaving Him Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman said she’s leaving him in light of the mounting sexual harassment allegations against him.

Chapman said in a statement that her heart breaks for the women who have suffered because of Weinstein’s “unforgivable actions.”

The New York Times and New Yorker Magazine revealed decades of sexual harassment allegations against him and now a growing list of women are coming forward with similar stories. Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow are the latest A list actresses to come forward with accusations dating back to when they were both starting their careers.

Paltrow said when she was 22-years-old he lured her to a hotel room then suggested a massage. Jolie describes her own encounter as a “bad experience” and refused to work with him.

The New Yorker has reported that three women have accused Weinstein of rape. Asia Argento is one of the women.

In a 2015 recording, Weinstein appears to admit that he groped model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez.

“Why yesterday you touch my breast,” she asks.

“Oh, please, I’m sorry. Just come on in, I’m used to that. Come on. Please,” he replies.

“You’re used to that?”

“Yes, come on.”

“No, but I’m not used to that.”

The recording was made by New York city police and obtained by the New Yorker magazine. At the time, the District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute, saying it couldn’t establish criminal intents.

Ronan Farrow spoke to more than a dozen former Weinstein colleagues for his New Yorker story. He said they spoke out because of the changing attitudes toward sexual misconducts.

“They also said, Harvey Weinstein specifically is less powerful now, we fear retaliation less because he’s no longer, in the words on one source, the fourth most powerful person in Hollywood, he’s the 200th most powerful person,” said Farrow.

Farrow says the audio recording of Weinstein was leaked to him by someone who disagreed with the district attorney’s decision not to pursue the case.

A rep for Weinstein denied the allegations of non-consensual sex saying “Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling and is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

“It’s still a little bit early to know to know whether or not Harvey Weinstein is done for good. And certainly that’s a calculation that people are making,” said Rebecca Sun with The Hollywood Reporter.

Sun said one group that hasn’t said much is studio executives. Weinstein himself has not publicly commented on the allegations since Thursday.