Florida Gov. Scott In D.C. To Talk Irma Recovery

By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Florida, Hurricane Irma, Rick Scott

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Rick Scott is in Washington, D.C. Wednesday to talk about recovery.

The governor is meeting with members of Florida’s congressional delegation to discuss Hurricane Irma and the state’s citrus industry.

According to his office, the hurricane caused more than $2.5 billion in losses for Florida’s agriculture industry, including more than $760 million in losses for Florida citrus.

The governor will also be joined by Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Last week, Governor Scott activated a $25 million Florida Citrus Emergency Loan Program meant to support citrus growers impacted by Irma.

The governor is set to speak to the media at 11:15 a.m. You can return to cbsmiami.com to watch it live. 

More from Giovanna Maselli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch