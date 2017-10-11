Florida Gov. Scott In D.C. To Talk Irma Recovery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Rick Scott is in Washington, D.C. Wednesday to talk about recovery.
The governor is meeting with members of Florida’s congressional delegation to discuss Hurricane Irma and the state’s citrus industry.
According to his office, the hurricane caused more than $2.5 billion in losses for Florida’s agriculture industry, including more than $760 million in losses for Florida citrus.
The governor will also be joined by Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.
Last week, Governor Scott activated a $25 million Florida Citrus Emergency Loan Program meant to support citrus growers impacted by Irma.
The governor is set to speak to the media at 11:15 a.m.