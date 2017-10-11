Having Trouble With Facebook? You Are Not Alone

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are having trouble with your Facebook page today, you are not alone.
Just after 11:00am EST, parts of the U.S., mostly the East and West Coasts, and Europe starting suffering Facebook outages.
The hashtag #facebookdown was trending on Twitter.
Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is reportedly struggling too.
The problems appear to be affecting users on both desktop and mobile.
Multiple services, like Down Detector and Outage Report, have high numbers of users reporting the issues.
Facebook is having issues since 11:11 AM ESThttps://t.co/YbrNS7dpo9
RT if you’re also affected #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/b5q3KqwkKs
— Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017
Services tied to Facebook, like SocialFlow, have reported issues with the platform’s publishing API, too.
Facebook API is being reported as experiencing lag. Customers may experience delays or errors publishing to FB. We expect resolution soon.
— SocialFlow (@SocialFlow) October 11, 2017