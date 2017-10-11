Having Trouble With Facebook? You Are Not Alone

MIAMI  (CBSMiami) – If you are having trouble with your Facebook page today, you are not alone.

Just after 11:00am EST, parts of the U.S., mostly the East and West Coasts, and Europe starting suffering Facebook outages.

The hashtag #facebookdown was trending on Twitter.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is reportedly struggling too.

The problems appear to be affecting users on both desktop and mobile.

Multiple services, like Down Detector and Outage Report, have high numbers of users reporting the issues.

 

Services tied to Facebook, like SocialFlow, have reported issues with the platform’s publishing API, too.

 

