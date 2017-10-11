Federal & Local Authorities Raid Davie Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Federal and local authorities have raided a home in Davie in what appears to be a part of major a drug sting operation.

Agents had been hanging around the home on Silver Oak Drive for most of the day before finally going in Wednesday evening.

CBS4’s Carey Codd looked up who owns the home in the upscale Davie neighborhood.

According to property records, the names are mentioned in an indictment in federal court as part of a long-running and multi-state drug ring involving the dangerous drug fentanyl.

People who live in the area said a man and woman moved in a few months ago and no one remembers problems with them or seeing unusual behavior.

What they pointed out was that there were a lot of people coming to the home, and the bottom line is you never truly know what’s happening just next door.

“It can happen anywhere in the world. These guys operate very quietly and that is how it is,” said neighbor Andy Dibosco.

At last check, there were several agents, more than one dozen, who went into the home. Codd had yet to see them bring anything out.