CoverGirl’s Slogan Just Got A Makeover

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CoverGirl’s slogan is getting a makeover.

The make up company is changing its long-time slogan of ‘easy, breezy, beautiful.’

Its new tagline is, “I am what I make up.’

The change after almost 20 year is meant to help consumer become more expressive.

Some of the newest CoverGirls include Katy Perry, Issa Rae, Maye Musk and Ayesha Curry.

