Cop Canned After Asking Woman For Oral Sex

DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Daytona Beach cop accused of asking a woman for oral sex as he was taking her to jail is off the job.
Officer Nicholas Aitchison, 28, was fired Tuesday but he’s been on suspension since June 1st, two days after the incident occurred.
Investigative reports say that the woman slipped out of handcuffs while on the way to jail. The officer stopped and asked her to step out of the vehicle. At that point he asked for oral sex and she declined. She later reported him to a jail supervisor.
Aitchison is charged with battery, indecent exposure and kidnapping/false imprisonment. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on October 25th.
