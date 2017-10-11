‘It’s Critical To Evolve’: Boy Scouts Welcome Girls In ‘Historic Decision’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Boy Scouts of America is now welcoming girls into their iconic Cub Scouts program.

On Wednesday, their board of directors unanimously approved the decision which will enable women to earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

This historic decision comes after years of requests from families and girls, the organization said.

This decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women,” said Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s Chief Scout Executive.

Surbaugh says it’s “critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children.”

While the organization is known for their boys programs, they have offered co-ed programs since 1971 through their Exploring and Venturing Program.

The Boy Scouts of America is made of up of about 2.3 million members between the ages of 7 and 21.

CBSMiami.com reached out to the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida and we are waiting on a statement.