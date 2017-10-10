Trump: Sen. Corker ‘Made To Sound Like A Fool’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A clash between President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Bob Corker is escalating.
On Tuesday, Trump took it to the next level saying the Tennessee Republican was “made to sound a fool” in a recent interview.
Trump says on Twitter Tuesday that “the Failing @nytimes set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with!”
The feud between the president and a senator in his own party intensified over the weekend.
Trump’s criticism of the lawmaker drew a response in which Corker referred to the White House as an “adult day care.” In an interview with The New York Times, Corker said Trump could set the nation “on the path to World War III.”
Corker is not running for re-election in 2018.
