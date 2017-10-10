Steering You Right: Overnight Closures On Turnpike & Palmetto Expressway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a couple of overnight closures.
Let’s start with Okeechobee Road. This Thursday and Friday, all northbound lanes will be closed at the Palmetto Expressway bridge beginning at 11 p.m. Drivers can take the Palmetto north to the 103rd Street exit, hop on the southbound Palmetto and then exit at Okeechobee Road to continue northbound. All northbound lanes should be re-opened by 5 a.m. the following mornings.
All northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway will be closed at NW 74th Street nightly Wednesday through Sunday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Drivers can exit at NW 74th Street, head east to NW 72nd Avenue. Turn north there and and to US 27 and then head west to the Palmetto where can continue to head north.
On the Turnpike Extension, all southbound lanes will be closed at Sw 103rd Street nightly Thursday and Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be detoured at SW 120th Street and can hop back on the southbound Turnpike at Coral Reef Drive/SW 152nd Street.