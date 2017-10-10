Spookiest Places In Miami

Halloween is upon us once again. It is the one time of the year that adults and children can dress up as any person, monster, or thing that they can dream up. Whether your a guy dressing up as a girl, or vice versa, a wanna be vampire or werewolf, or someone who dreams of being a superhero, Halloween is the time to do it. So let your inhibitions loose and use your imagination to dress up any way you like, then go out and hit the town for a rip-roaring Halloween.

Wynwood Fear Factory

550 N.W. 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

www.wynwoodfearfactory.com

Tickets to the Wynwood Fear Factory event range between $85.00 up to $120.00 per person. Admission tickets include entry to the event, over 21 different food trucks and bars, and access to all of the haunted attractions. This two-day music and entertainment festival is for adults only; no one under 18 years of age will be admitted. The haunted houses are designed to provide fun as well as an awesome fear factor for participants. The venue setting itself, the abandoned RC Cola Plant, will help guests have a hauntingly good time at the event.

Distorted Dreams Haunt

8351 N.W. 45 Court

Lauderhill, FL 33351

(954) 882-2595

Distorted Dreams Haunt is designed to frighten participants. For that reason, it is recommended that children under 10 years of age should not attend this event. The creators of this haunted house uses darkened rooms, spooky sounds, and props to provide participants a scary night that they will not soon forget. This venue is so popular that there is frequently a long wait to enter the haunted house. For a frighteningly good time, be sure to visit this one-day-only event in Lauderhill.

House Of Horror Carnival

1455 NW 107th Ave.

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 639-6000

House of Horror Carnival begins September 28th and continues through November 4th. This venue is open seven days a week but only in the evening hours. Ticket prices range from $10 to $59.00 per person. Admission fees include all the attractions, unlimited rides, a one-time entrance to both of the haunted houses. The $59.00 ticket also includes admittance to the Phantasma Music Festival. While children are welcome at the carnival section of this venue, absolutely no children are allowed in the haunted houses.

3rd Annual Brickell Monster Bar Crawl American Social Bar

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 223-7004

This is the 3rd year that the event has been held at Brickell. There will be dancing, drinking, and lots of Halloween debauchery. Just purchase your tickets and then walk the Brickell neighborhood and visit the five businesses taking part in the Monster bar Crawl. Ticket prices are $20.00. Each ticket gets participants one free drink at each bar as well as special pricing on additional drinks purchased. This is a 21+ event only. Paniq Room Miami

388 N.W. 27th Street

Miami, FL 33165

(305) 927-3727

www.paniqescaperoom.com/miami

This live escape game is not for the squeamish. Panic Room Miami consists of three rooms where players escape reality for a full hour in a safe, exciting venue. Each room is designed for a maximum of seven players. Players can experience a hunt for hidden treasure in The Pirates Den, become part of a research team trying to discover the cause of a virus that killed off all the patients at a haunted hospital, or join the CIA in the My Spy room. Participants will get to use their brain, their physical skills, and their powers of observation to escape their chosen room. Prices range between 24-36 dollars for each player. This venue is open seven days a week.

By Katherine Bostick