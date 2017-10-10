Rush Hour Crash Kills Two In NW Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two people are dead after a truck slammed into a car in northwest Miami-Dade during rush hour, police said.
Monday evening, the pick up truck was traveling on NW 74th Avenue and started crossing NW 173rd Drive when it slammed into a sedan carrying three people, according to officers.
The collision caused the sedan to slide onto a median and hit a fire hydrant and tree, ejecting one of the passengers -18-year-old Cristian Arocha who died in the crash.
Crews rushed the driver of the sedan, Jonathan Sanchez, 18, and another passenger, Sebastian Delgado,19, to the hospital in critical condition.
Tuesday morning, Delgado died from his injuries.
The driver of the pick up truck, identified as 18-year-old Daniel Medina, was not injured in the crash.
Miami-Dade Police say they are investigating the deadly crash.
If anyone has information, please call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.