Ruptured Sewer Line Leads To Now Swim Advisory

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A broken sewer line has prompted the county to issue a warning for several bodies of water in Aventura.
An “Avoid Contact with Water” advisory has been posted for the areas of Maule Lake, Little Maule Lake, Oleta River State Park entrance (kayak launch) and swimming area.
The 18 inch sewer line ruptured in the 7900 block of Williams Island Boulevard, according to the county’s water and sewer department.
The advisory also affects several private marinas including the Marina Palms Yacht Club, the Williams Island Marina, the Plaza del Prado Condominium Marina and the Commodore Plaza Condominium Marina.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County have begun testing the posted waters and will lift the advisory after two consecutive days of testing in which the water samples show an acceptable amount of bacteria.