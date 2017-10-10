World Mental Health Day Gets Support From Royal Family

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of World Mental Health Day.

In Britain, Prince William and Harry are teaming up with health advocates to encourage people to talk about their problems instead of suffering in silence.

During visits with veterans, the homeless, and even children, Princes William and Harry started noticing many people were struggling with their mental health.

“At the core of adult issues like addiction and family breakdown, unresolved childhood mental health issues were often part of the problem,” said Prince William on the BBC.

The young royals are promoting well-being through their Heads Together campaign.

Across the U.K., many Brits are doing the same, abandoning the traditional “stiff upper lip” for more open conversations about mental illness.

Roxie Safousi, who suffers from anxiety and depression, took part in one of many “tea and talk” events, where people just like herself can speak openly and honestly.

“My self-esteem has always been, sort of, on the floor, and that kind of permanently berating myself through the voice that never, ever shuts up,” explained Sofousi.

Roxie is not alone. The U.K.’s Mental Health Foundation says two-thirds of Brits will deal with a mental health problem at some point in life.

Cal Strode, spokesman for the Mental Health Foundation says there are several common types of mental health issues.

“The most common are anxiety and depression, and they can really impact anyone. In fact, 1 in 4 of us, in any given year, will experience a mental health problem.”

Experts say eating well, getting active, and staying in touch with family and friends can improve your mental well-being.

In the U.S., the National Alliance on Mental Illness says almost 44 million Americans — experience mental illness in any given year.