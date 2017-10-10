Ricky Martin Celebrates Cover, Raises Money For Puerto Rico

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ricky Martin is using his cover star power to help people in his native island of Puerto Rico.
The multi award-winning actor, singer, activist and former Miami-resident celebrated making it onto Ocean Drive magazine’s cover for their October Men’s issue Tuesday evening at Wall in the W South Beach.
But not without thinking about people on his native island, still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria.
It was also an event meant to raise crucial funds for the island’s recovery.
The invitation-only event gathered donations through a silent auction offering hotel stays, luxury items, dinners, tours and tickets to a Ricky Martin show.
All donations were collected by the singer’s foundation – the Ricky Martin Foundation which has already raised about $2.9 million of their $3.5 million goal.
As for making it to the cover, there’s more. Inside the issue he talks about what fatherhood means to him, his inspiration behind the foundation, his fiancé and his new role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.