Former Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo To Join Dolphins Staff

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are bringing back a familiar face to fill the recent vacancy on the coaching staff.

Former Dolphins assistant coach Dave DeGuglielmo is being hired by the team, according to multiple sources.

DeGuglielmo is not expected to take the role of former offensive line coach Chris Foerster, who resigned Monday following the release of a video that showed him snorting a white powder.

It’s still unknown who will take over for Foerster, though assistant o-line coach Chris Kuper is a possible option.

DeGuglielmo coached Miami’s offensive line under Tony Sparano from 2009 to 2011 and has since worked for the New York Jets, New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers.

Before joining Sparano’s staff DeGuglielmo worked for the New York Giants from 2004-2008.

He’s expected to help coach the Dolphins offensive line but it’s not planned to be his only responsibility.

Miami’s offense has struggled mightily this season and poor play by the o-line is one of the main reasons why.