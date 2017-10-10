Miami-Dade School Board To Vote On Hurricane Irma Makeup Days

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Miami Dade School Board, School

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students in Miami-Dade County missed seven days of school due to Hurricane Irma and now the Miami-Dade School Board has to vote on a plan to make up those days.

On Wednesday, October 11th the board will vote on cutting two teacher workdays and changing three early release days to full days.

The proposed dates for elementary, secondary schools and juvenile justice center schools are:

  • January 19, 2018 (previously a teacher planning day);
  • February 15, 2018 (previously a secondary early release day);
  • April 19, 2018 (previously a secondary early release day);
  • April 20, 2018 (previously a teacher planning day); and
  • May 17, 2018 (previously a secondary early release day)

The revised dates for adult and vocational education schools are:

  • January 19, 2018 (previously a teacher planning day)
  • April 20, 2018 (previously a teacher planning day)

The Broward County School Board has already approved its Hurricane Irma makeup days.

It approved revising two early release days – October 19, 2017 and December 22, 2017 — as makeup days.

