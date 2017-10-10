Florida Gators, Nike Unveil Uniform That Looks Like Alligator Skin

Filed Under: Florida Gators, NCAA, Nike

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — Alternate uniforms are becoming as big a part of college football as bands and mascots.

The Florida Gators will actually look the part when they host Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Gators and Nike unveiled an alternate uniform Monday night that literally looks like alligator skin.

The camouflage-styled jerseys will be paired with “swamp-green” helmets, pants, socks, shoes and gloves.

There will be very little orange and blue, marking the first time in school history that Florida strayed from its traditional colors.

Helmets will have a Gators head logo on one side only.

The school says the new uniform took 18 months to design and produce and will be worn just once.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch