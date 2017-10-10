Statue Of Gov. Broward To Be Taken Down After Racist Papers Surface

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A decision to take down a statue in Broward has connections to Confederate history and how the county got its name.

Napoleon Bonaparte Broward was governor of the Florida in the early 1900s.

According to Broward’s papers, he apparently believed that the white and black races should be forever separated. It’s that belief that is leading to the removal of his statute at the courthouse.

CBS4’s Carey Codd spent some time Tuesday afternoon reading through the document in the former governor’s papers that pertain to this.

In the document Broward apparently wrote, he believed whites and blacks could not get along without violence. He also called for land to be bought where African Americans could be moved, where whites would not be allowed and that African Americans would not be allowed back into the U.S.

After discovering the papers, several leaders in the legal community felt this statue was not appropriate in a building of justice and equality.

“Because of the position that Broward takes as being an inclusive, a welcoming community and a diverse community, we felt like this statue had no place there,” said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief.

The mayor told Codd the statue will come down in the next few weeks and will likely be placed in a museum at some point.

Sharief added that the statue was made and donated to the county in the early 80s. The county did not commission or pay for it.

