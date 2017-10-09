Wanted: Man Who Sexually Battered Woman In Front Of Apt. Complex

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have released a sketch of a man they say attacked and sexually battered a woman on the front lawn of an apartment complex.
It happened last Thursday, Oct. 5th, in the 2600 block of Middle River Terrace in Fort Lauderdale.
The woman said she was walking along the block in the early morning hours when a man tackled her to the ground and sexually battered her. He then ran off.
She described her assailant as approximately 40-45 years old, 5’11” to 6′ with a large build. He also had a tattoo on the lower right leg, possibly of an oriental theme.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has further information regarding this sexual battery is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).