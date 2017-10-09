Tropical Depression #17 Forms In Western Atlantic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sorry to start your Monday morning with some bad news but there’s a new tropical depression out in the western Atlantic. The good news, however, is that it’s no threat to land.
At 5 a.m, the center of Tropical Depression #17 was located about 875 miles west-southwest of the Azores.
The system was moving to the north at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.
A turn to the east and east-southeast is expected to occur tonight and Tuesday. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
