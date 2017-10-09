WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Tropical Depression #17 Forms In Western Atlantic

Filed Under: Hurricane, Hurricane Season, Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sorry to start your Monday morning with some bad news but there’s a new tropical depression out in the western Atlantic. The good news, however, is that it’s no threat to land.

At 5 a.m, the center of Tropical Depression #17 was located about 875 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

The system was moving to the north at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

A turn to the east and east-southeast is expected to occur tonight and Tuesday. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch