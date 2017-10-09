Text To Win Tickets To Halloween Horror Nights

WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Filed Under: Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando

Step right into some of the most pulse-pounding moments in horror history at Universal Orlando Resort™ Halloween Horror Nights™, the nation’s premier annual Halloween event.

On select nights September 15th through November 4th, the streets of Universal Studios Florida™ theme park come alive with hordes of horrifying mutants, monsters and maniacs.

You can explore all of the terrifying haunted houses, multiple scare zones where creatures lurk around every turn, enjoy outrageous live shows, and experience many of the park’s most exciting rides and attractions.

All you need to do win this amazing trip is enter our Text To Win Giveaway.

Just TEXT the keyword HHN to 8-4-8-1-6 starting October 9th through October 22nd for a chance to win the Grand Prize:

  • One (1) night hotel stay along with (4) tickets to Halloween Horror Nights 2017
  • Four (4) Halloween Horror Nights  Event Tickets valid through November 4th
  • Four (4) Halloween Horror Nights Express Passes
  • Four (4) 1-Day Universal Orlando tickets with Park-to-Park access valid for admission to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks (valid through December 3, 2017).

Twenty secondary prize packages will also be awarded which include:

  • Two (2) Halloween Horror Nights event tickets
  • Two (2) 1-day Universal Orlando tickets with Park-to-Park access valid for admission to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks valid through December 3, 2017
  • One (1) Universal Orlando general parking pass valid through December 3, 2017.

There is a limit of one entry per e-mail account.

