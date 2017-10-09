Still Plenty For Dolphins To Work On Following Frustrating Win Over Titans

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – It sure doesn’t feel like a victory Monday in South Florida.

Yes, the Miami Dolphins came away with their second win of the season on Sunday to improve the team’s record to 2-2.

Usually the day after an NFL win is a happy one, but not this week.

Even before the news came out regarding former Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster and his now infamous video, there wasn’t the normal amount of joy that follows a much-needed win.

Perhaps it’s because Miami’s offense continued to struggle. The unit led by quarterback Jay Cutler had a total of two scoring drives, picked up a meager 188 total yards and went 5-for-15 on third down, which is actually an improvement.

“We’ve got to figure it out on the offensive side of the ball to help our defense out,” said center Mike Pouncey. “It’s always great to get a win in this league, but you know how we’ve been playing these last three weeks is unacceptable. We’re not going to beat any teams playing like that.”

Coming into the game Miami was converting on third down about 24% of the time, so hitting on 33% against the Titans on Sunday was a sign that things are improving, even if it didn’t feel that way at the time.

Regardless, the offense still had major issues moving the ball and was showered with boo’s from the Hard Rock Stadium crowd.

The familiar chant of “We want Moore” could be heard multiple times as fans clamored for backup quarterback Matt Moore to replace Cutler, a notion that was quickly shot down by head coach Adam Gase.

Speaking with CBS during halftime, Gase said that barring an injury there was zero percent chance that Moore would replace Cutler.

“That’s fine,” Gase said Monday. “[The fans] chanted for Matt Moore last year when we played against Tennessee. I’ll make the decision on quarterback. We’re not going to take public polls.”

It’s hard to be optimistic about Miami’s offense at this point but Gase knows that there is plenty of talent on that side of the ball. The biggest problem, really the only problem, has been execution.

“If guys would do what they’re supposed to do, we’ll be all right,” Gase said. “If guys keep not doing the right things, getting beat, not catching the ball, fumbling the ball, it’s not going to work.”

While the offense continues to struggle, Miami’s defense is moving in the opposite direction.

The Dolphins defense is the only thing keeping the team afloat right now.

With a healthy front seven for the first time this season, Miami held the Titans running game in check.

After coming into the game with seven rushing touchdowns and averaging 137.5 yards per game on the ground, Tennessee was held to just 69 rushing yards and no scores.

The Dolphins also recorded a season-high six sacks and recovered two fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown by safety Reshad Jones.

“I feel like the sky is the limit for us,” said linebacker Lawrence Timmons. “We’re still trying to get to know each other and it’s early in the season. We see where we are going; we’re building. We’re trying to gradually build up right now. It’s a long season we have plenty of room to grow.”

PARKER INJURY UPDATE

Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

There was no update from Gase on Monday regarding Parker’s status but multiple reports indicate that the team doesn’t believe the injury is serious.

Parker and the Dolphins are in Atlanta this Sunday and hopes are that the third year wideout is able to play.

Miami will be back on the practice field Wednesday and an update can be expected.

YEAR OF DISTRACTIONS

Considering the Dolphins still have three quarters of the season remaining, the team has certainly had its fair share of distractions thus far.

Ryan Tannehill’s season-ending injury during the first week of training camp was just the beginning.

A few days later Miami signed Jay Cutler out of retirement, which caused a stir that is still spinning around the league.

The week of what should’ve been the Dolphins season opener, Hurricane Irma hit South Florida causing Miami’s Week 1 matchup with Tampa Bay to be moved to the bye week that both team’s shared in November.

Then linebacker Lawrence Timmons disappeared from the Dolphins team hotel less than 24 hours before they kicked off the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Timmons was found the next morning at the airport in LA but missed the first two games of the season following a team-issued suspension for his ‘conduct detrimental to the team’.

Needless to say, Monday’s drama surrounding now-former offensive line coach Chris Foerster seems to be par for the course of the Dolphins 2017 season.

It seems the only question left to be asked is…what’s next?