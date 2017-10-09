‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Debuts During Halftime Of NFL Game

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY (CBSMiami) – The official trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted Monday night, and the force was definitely strong with this one.
WARNING: Possible Spoilers In Trailer
“The Last Jedi” is the latest installment in the galactic saga, picking up where the seventh film, “The Force Awakens” which was rebooted by Disney in 2015, left off.
Shots of the action-packed trailer show Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, practicing her lightsaber skills. A grizzled Mark Hamill returns in full form (minus the hand) to the franchise, mentoring a budding Jedi in Rey.
Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren is seen flying through space in a First Order TIE Interceptor, taking aim at what appears to be a command ship Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, is on.
John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, whose characters first appeared in “The Force Awakens,” make brief appearances in some intense spots.
And no “Star Wars” trailer would be complete without Chewbacca piloting the Millennium Falcon through a hairy situation, this time with a new creature known as a Porg on board.
The film, which is set to be released on December 15, was shown during halftime of the game between the Vikings and the Bears.
Tickets are set to go on sale once the game finishes.