Moving U: Cricket Is More Than Just A Workout For Some Players

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — It is one of the most popular sports in the world, though you may have no idea how it is played. CBS4’s Rick Folbaum found out that playing Cricket is a great way to get a workout and honor one’s heritage at the same time.

Cricket got its start in 16th century Southeast England. Fast forward to 21st century Southeast Florida and these players see it as more than just a workout.

As one of the Cricket players told Rick, “It’s not like hitting the gym and you’re tired trying to stay fit.” The player explained, “It’s more like you’re enjoying what you’re doing, so you’re killing two birds with one stone. It’s the second biggest sport in the world after soccer.”

He is correct. The rest of the world is crazy about Cricket. The game is played in Europe, Asia, and throughout the Caribbean. Cricket is everywhere, including South Florida. Moreover, at first glance, it looks like a game that is very familiar in the United States.

Rick met Rizwan Mohammed and his friends through CBS4’s Moving U campaign.

He invited Rick to join him and his teammates at their weekly Sunday Cricket match at Miramar Regional Park, and they taught him about the most important tools of the game.

Rizwan explained, “It is a hard ball, harder than a baseball.” Rizwan took his time helping Rick, who was having a bit of trouble with the bat.

Rick confessed that his inclination was to hold the bat the way that you would hold a bat playing baseball. “But that’s not correct,” Rick admitted. Rizwan responded, “No, that’s not correct.”

The similarities to baseball end there because players also use a very important item in Cricket; they wear pads, a lot of them.

“You also have to wear a cup,” Rizwan cautioned Rick who also gave him other valuable Cricket pointers.

Once the beginners’ training was done, Rick was ready to go to the bat.

Rizwan reminded him, “So you’re going to be batting, and your job is to protect these three stumps.”

The stumps are called wickets, and the catcher is called the wicket keeper.

Rizwan also taught Rick how to pitch.

During the entire experience, Rick learned how much fun the sport actually is and when all was said and done, Rick exclaimed, “I’m a baller now!”

The players are all originally from India and Pakistan, and Cricket is a tradition that they have brought over from their home countries. They seem to be very passionate about their sport. For them it is not just a workout. As we all know, the best kind of exercise is when it doesn’t feel like you’re working out.

