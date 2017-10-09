Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child In Chick-fil-A Bathroom

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A man is jailed without bond after he allegedly sexually assaulted a two year old child in a fast food restaurant bathroom.

David Gray, 35, was arrested Friday morning near a Chik-fil-A restaurant were the assault allegedly took place.

Police say a witness saw the child’s reflection with Gray in a bathroom stall. Investigators say Gray, in a motorized wheelchair pulled out a stun gun tried to keep the witness from leaving the bathroom.

It’s not clear how Gray knew the 2-year-old.

Gray faces charges of sexual battery of a child younger than 12, lewd or lascivious battery and molestation, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

