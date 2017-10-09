Dove Pulls Ad That Critics Slammed As Racist

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – An ad for Dove body wash that showed an African American woman turning herself white sparked an online backlash.
The ad shows a black woman removing her brown shirt to reveal a white woman wearing a lighter colored shirt. Critics called the ad racist.
The ad was eventually removed from the company’s Facebook page. The makers of Dove posted an apology on Facebook and Twitter saying the ad, “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.”