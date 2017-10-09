Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Resigns After Video Shows Him Snorting White Powder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a video surfaced online late Sunday of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster sniffing lines of white powder off a table.

Late Sunday the team issued a brief statement, “We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time.”

It wasn’t until Monday morning when a decision was made.

In a statement released by the Dolphins, Foerster said that he is resigning from his position as offensive line coach.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” the statement read. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

The team added its own statement on the situation.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

The video shows Foerster using a $20 bill to snort the substance into his nose while talking to the camera.

“Hey babe, miss you, thinking about you. How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go,” Foerster says at the start of the video.

In the narration, Foerster tells the woman that he knows it will “be a while before we can do this again. Because I know you have to keep that baby.” He goes on to say that he misses her, how he misses getting high together, and how much fun it was.

While its unclear when the video was made, or where it originates from, a source told the Miami Herald that the office and desk shown in the video are the same as type used by the Dolphins organization.

According to Black Sports Online, the woman Foerster sent the video to is “stripper Kijuana Nige.” She released a statement indicating that the decision for her to release the video was due to racial inequality in society, referencing situations with players like Colin Kaepernick and Michael Vick.

Over the last 24 NFL seasons, Foerster has worked for eight teams. He’s had two stints with the Dolphins, including this latest stint under coach Adam Gase which began in 2016. Last February he was promoted to run game coordinator/offensive line coach.

CBS Miami’s David Dwork and John MacLauchlan contributed to this post.