5-1 Christopher Columbus Continues To Turn Heads

When the 2017 high school football season began, there were a number of 8A football teams that the experts had talked about.

While Southridge was the program that many looked at – because the Spartans were defending state champions, South Dade, Palmetto, upstart Miami High and Coral Gables were also teams that were thought to make a push toward Orlando in December.

After coming up short and losing a record number of seniors, many felt that Christopher Columbus and veteran head coach Chris Merritt didn’t have the talent to make a run at a state title. Wrong!

After last Friday’s convincing win at home against defending 6A state runner-up Lakeland Lake Gibson, this team moved to 5-1, and by beating Miami High and Booker T. Washington in 5 days, along with the Braves last week, they pulled off quite an accomplishment.

“We have plenty of talent on this team, but most of all, young men who believe in the system and what the coaches are teaching,” Merritt explained. “We have new players contribute in every game, which is the most exciting part of this season so far.”

While there is still a long way to go, this Columbus team has a chance to grab off a top seed in the region, and wouldn’t that be something for a program picked by many to finish in the middle of the pack!

With that impressive win over Lake Gibson, the Explorers join Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat, Plantation and Davie Nova as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.

About McDonald’s Team of The Week:

Every week – throughout the high school season, WQAM, South Florida High School Sports and McDonald’s will choose a “Team of the Week” – based on performance and sportsmanship. The team will be awarded a $250 Arch Card for their outstanding performance.

About South Florida High School Sports:

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!