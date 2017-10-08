Woman Shot Dead After Striking Miami Beach Officer, Cars With Vehicle

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A Miami Beach police officer was rushed to the hospital and a woman was shot dead during an encounter Sunday.
It happened at 12th Street and Washington Avenue late in the afternoon.
CBS4’s Gary Nelson reported that the woman had struck several vehicles and the officer, who was on foot, before she was fired upon.
The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Roads in the area were closed as police investigated.