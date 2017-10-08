Trump Slams Sen. Corker, Who Then Calls White House A ‘Day Care’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump was all thumbs up Saturday evening as he returned from a GOP fundraiser in North Carolina amid a feud with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker.

Before he left on the trip, he explained his plan to work with Democrats on healthcare.

“If we could do a one-year deal or a two-year deal as a temporary measure, you’ll have block granting ultimately to the states, which is what Republicans want,” he said at on the White House lawn.

It serves as a warning to Congressional Republicans that after failed attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare, the president is willing to cross the aisle.

The commander-in-chief also signaled a willingness to take action against the nuclear threat from North Korea. He was asked about his tweets ridiculing 25 years of diplomacy with Pyongyang, saying “agreements violated before the ink was dry, making fools of U.S. negotiators.”

“We’re going to see what happens,” he said. “We’re gonna see what happens.”

Right now the president needs to show voters he’s “winning” at something. A recent Gallup poll showed most Americans continue to disapprove of his performance, holding at 57 percent compared to 38 percent in support.

It could be tax reform. He sold his plan on former Governor Mike Huckabee’s show.

“But most importantly it’s tax cuts,” said Trump. “We’re going to be cutting taxes of people, and I’m really focused on the middle class and I’m really focused on companies, because companies create jobs.”

Trump needs unanimous support in the Senate for his tax plan to pass, despite attacking retiring Republican Sen. Corker for his recent criticism.

Trump called him a “negative voice” who “didn’t have the guts to run” another campaign.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Corker responded on social media.