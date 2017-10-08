Tropical Storm Nate Continues To Bring Heavy Rain As It Weakens

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Nate is rapidly weakening but still causing major flooding issues along the Gulf Coast.

At 8 a.m. the storm was located about 50 miles east-southeast of Meridian, Mississippi with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

On the forecast track, Nate’s center will continue to move inland across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains through Monday.

Nate is expected to continue to quickly weaken as it moves farther inland. It should degenerate into a remnant low late Monday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Alabama/Florida border eastward to Indian Pass Florida

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (150 km) primarily southeast of the center over water. A wind gust to 58 mph

(93 km/h) was reported at Destin, Florida within the past couple of hours.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.35 inches).

Water levels of around 3.0 to 3.5 ft above Mean Higher High Water (MHHW) have recently been reported by National Ocean Service gauges at Pensacola, Florida, and Mobile Bay, Alabama.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue in the tropical storm warning area for the next couple of hours.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border, including Mobile Bay…5 to 8 ft Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line…3 to 5 ft Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border…1 to 3 ft Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Florida…2 to 3 ft Indian Pass to Crystal River, Florida…1 to 3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Nate is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Monday:

East of the Mississippi River from the central Gulf Coast into the Deep South, eastern Tennessee Valley, and southern Appalachians: 3 to 6 inches, max 10 inches.

Across the Ohio Valley into the central Appalachians: 2 to 5 inches, max 7 inches.

TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes are possible today, mainly from the Florida Panhandle and eastern Alabama across western and northern Georgia.

SURF: Swells generated by Nate will affect land areas around the Gulf of Mexico through this evening. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.