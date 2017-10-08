Police Investigating After Trailer Fire In Deerfield Beach Claims Two Lives

Filed Under: Broward Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Beach, Trailer Fire

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A fire inside a trailer home in Deerfield Beach has claimed the lives of two people.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the blaze.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the burnt trailer.

At around 2:40 a.m. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at 1810 Valencia Drive.

The bodies of the two deceased were found once the flames were extinguished.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire while the medical examiner works to identify the man and women.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

